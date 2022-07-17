NewsIndia
Vice President Election: 'He will be an OUTSTANDING...', PM Modi praises Jagdeep Dhankhar for THIS

Vice President Election: Jagdeep Dhankhar took charge as the Governor of West Bengal in the middle of 2019. After that, he repeatedly clashed with West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress and the state government. With the numbers in BJP's votes, the election of Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President is now a matter of time 

  • Yesterday the discussion on the name of Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President started in the capital Delhi.
  • West Bengal Governor also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening
  • Shortly thereafter, BJP President JP Nadda announced the name of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President.

BJP yesterday announced the name of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President. Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted welcoming the nomination of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President. Narendra Modi also claimed in a tweet that Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Vice President can also fulfill the role of Rajya Sabha Chairman properly.

Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress."

From the afternoon yesterday, the discussion on the name of Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President started in the capital Delhi. West Bengal Governor also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening Shortly thereafter, BJP All India President JP Nadda announced the name of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President.

Jagdeep Dhankhar took charge as the Governor of West Bengal in the middle of 2019. After that, he repeatedly clashed with West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress and the state government. With the numbers in BJP's votes, the election of Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President is now a matter of time  It is now to be seen who will be nominated by the opposition against Jagdeep Dhankhar.

