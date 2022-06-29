NewsIndia
VICE PRESIDENT ELECTIONS

Vice President elections 2022 to be held on August 6: Election Commission

Vice President elections 2022: Incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s term will come to an end on August 10.  

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
  • Elections for VP will be held in August.
  • The last day to withdraw candidature for VP election is July 22.
  • The election for the president post is on July 18.

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday (June 29) announced the schedule for the election of the vice president post. The voting to elect M Venkaiah Naidu’s successor will be held on August 6. The notification will be issued regarding the same on July 5 and the last date for filing of nomination papers will be July 19, PTI reported. This comes after a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey was held to finalise the schedule for VP elections 2022. 

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed on July 20, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22. Incumbent Vice President Naidu’s term will come to an end on August 10.  

As per the EC, Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members, including nominated members, form the electoral college for the vice presidential election.

Meanwhile, the presidential election 2022 will be held on July 18 to elect Ram Nath Kovind's successor whose term will end on July 21. NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is facing the Opposition’s pick Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming elections for the top constitutional post. Former Jharkhand Governor Murmu filed her nomination papers on June 24 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders, while former Union Minister Sinha filed his nomination for the presidential election 2022 on June 27, where he was accompanied by NCP's Sharad Pawar, Congress' Rahul Gandhi and other senior Opposition leaders. 

(With agency inputs)

