Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers in Srivari temple

Tirumala: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his family offered prayers in the Srivari temple on Friday (March 5). The Vice President reached the temple through Vaikuntham Queue Complex accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy. 

On his arrival at the entrance of the main temple, Venkaiah Naidu was welcomed by TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy, and CVSO Gopinath Jatti. 

After offering prayers in the temple, the was rendered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic Pundits. Later he was presented with Theertha Prasadams and Portrait of Sri Venkateswara Swamy by the Executive Officer. 

District Collector Harinarayanan, Tirupati Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu were also present.

