Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to visit three Baltic nations from August 17-21

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will visit Baltic nations- Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - from August 17-21. The Vice President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Minister of State (MoS) for HRD, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ranee Narah, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, MP, Rajya Sabha, Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, Lok Sabha and senior government officials.

India and Baltic countries have historical connect and common linguistic roots.

The cutting edge technology and innovation ecosystems of the Baltic countries complement India’s huge market and appetite for these technologies. VP’s visit will be the first-ever high-level visit to the three Baltic countries. The visit takes place in the context of increasing political engagement, as well as intensified trade and commercial engagement.

Lithuania (17-19 August 2019)

India and Lithuania relations are based on mutual trust, understanding and support to each other on issues of core interest. Vice President will arrive in Vilnius, Lithuania on August 17. He will have detailed bilateral meeting with President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda and will meet Viktoras Pranckietis, Speaker of the Seimas (Lithuanian Parliament). During the visit, he will also interact with the Indian community and address the India-Lithuania Business Forum.

Latvia (19-20 August 2019)

In Latvia, VP Naidu will have a bilateral meeting with President of Latvia, Eglis Levits. He will also meet with Krisjanis Karins, the Prime Minister of Latvia and Inese Libina-Egnere, the Acting Speaker of the Saeima (Latvian Parliament). He will also attend the Business Forum co-organized by Latvian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Indian Chamber ASSOCHAM.

The Vice President will lay the wreath at Freedom Monument of Latvia and will unveil the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in National Library of Latvia. He will also interact with the Indian community.

Estonia (20-21 August 2019)

Engagements of the Vice President in Estonia will include meetings with President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Juri Ratas and the President of the Riigikogu (Estonian Parliament), Henn Polluaas. As a special privilege, the Vice President will also address the Estonian Head of Mission’s Conference on India’s role in Indo-Pacific and address at the India-Estonia business forum led by CII from the Indian side. He will meet with the Indian community in Estonia.

The visit of Vice President to the three Baltic countries is to advance India’s outreach to the important countries in the region.

This visit will provide an opportunity to brief the Baltic countries and their views on enhanced opportunities for cooperation, thus further strengthening our existing friendly ties.