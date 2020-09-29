हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests COVID-19 positive, opts for home quarantine

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the official account of the Vice President asserted that Naidu is asymptomatic and in good health. 

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests COVID-19 positive, opts for home quarantine

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a routine coronavirus test. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the official account of the Vice President asserted that Naidu is asymptomatic and in good health. 

The Vice President has been advised home quarantine. His wife Usha Naidu has tested negative and is in self-isolation.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," tweeted the official account of the Vice President.

Venkaiah Naidu, COVID-19, Vice President
