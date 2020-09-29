Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests COVID-19 positive, opts for home quarantine

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a routine coronavirus test. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the official account of the Vice President asserted that Naidu is asymptomatic and in good health.

The Vice President has been advised home quarantine. His wife Usha Naidu has tested negative and is in self-isolation.

