New Delhi: A day after announcing West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice-presidential candidate, BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday (July 17) urged all parties, especially UPA allies to vote for the 'Kisan Putra' in the upcoming polls. He said NDA has nominated a person from a humble background for the second top constitutional post. “For Vice-Presidential polls, we have nominated a 'Kisan Putra', a person from a humble background, who also served the country in different capacities for three decades. I urge all political parties, especially UPA allies to support Jagdeep Dhankhar,” ANI quoted the BJP chief as saying.

While announcing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s bête noire as the NDA’s vice presidential candidate, JP Nadda had said on Saturday, "NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India will be Jagdeep Dhankhar. Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades. Jagdeep Dhankhar`s life story reflects the spirit of new India - overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one`s goals.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed Dhankhar’s candidature and said he is well-versed with legislative affairs and has worked for the welfare of the marginalised. "Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," Modi said in a tweet.

"He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," the PM had added.

Meanwhile, the opposition party leaders will meet in New Delhi on Sunday to pick a joint candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election. As per PTI, the meeting will be held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence at 3 PM, with all major opposition parties including Congress, TMC, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others marking their presence.

(With agency inputs)