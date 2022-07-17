New Delhi: The Opposition candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election is Margaret Alva, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced on Sunday (July 17), as per ANI. Former Union Minister and ex-Rajasthan governor Alva is being supported by 17 parties, Pawar added. "We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President," Pawar said. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said they were together in the August 6 Vice Presidential election 2022. The decision comes after the opposition party leaders met in New Delhi at Sharad Pawar's residence to pick a joint VP candidate.

The Opposition leaders' meeting was attended by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and Binoy Viswam, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, DMK's T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, MDMK's Vaiko and TRS' K Keshava Rao among others.

Sharad Pawar said that they have reached out to TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to support Margaret Alva. “We tried to contact West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee but she was busy in some conference. We also tried to contact Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He announced support (for Yashwant Sinha) a few days ago & will announce his support (for Margaret Alva) soon,” Pawar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Alva will file her nomination papers on Tuesday (July 19) which is the last date for filing nominations for the Vice Presidential election. Taking to Twitter, Alva expressed gratitude to the Opposition leaders for the nomination. "It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me. Jai Hind," she wrote on Twitter.

It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me.



Jai Hind — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 17, 2022

Notably, BJP chief JP Nadda had announced a day earlier that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the NDA nominee for the vice-presidential election. He had said on Saturday, "NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India will be Jagdeep Dhankhar. Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades. Jagdeep Dhankhar`s life story reflects the spirit of new India - overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one`s goals.” The numbers in the electoral college are in favour of the ruling NDA combine.

(With agency inputs)