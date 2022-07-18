New Delhi: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 18, 2022). NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar will contest against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the August 6 Vice Presidential election 2022.

Delhi | Jagdeep Dhankhar files his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections, as the candidate of NDA.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda and other BJP leaders present. pic.twitter.com/iBRfuXC0pO — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

"I will always strive to enhance democratic values of country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination. "Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me a such historic opportunity," he added.

Additionally, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh and BJD's Pinaki Misra were also present when he filed his papers for the election.

President Kovind accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar`s resignation as West Bengal Governor has been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

"The President has accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal. The President is pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made," said an official statement on Sunday.

Dhankhar, who is a lawyer by profession, entered into politics in 1989. He became the governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government.