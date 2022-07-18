NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar will prove to be an excellent and inspiring vice president of India. "I am certain that he will be an excellent and inspiring Vice President," PM Modi said after accompanying NDA's VP candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar for nomination filing.

PM Modi said that Jagdeep Dhankar brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised, PM Modi said.

"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate,' the PM had said in a tweet earlier.

Dhankar today filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various different parties supporting his bid.

"I will always strive to enhance democratic values of country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination. "Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me a such historic opportunity," he added.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh and BJD's Pinaki Misra were present as when the former West Bengal governor filed his papers for the election in which his win is all but certain.

Union Ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the others present. Before filing his nomination, Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his candidature.

The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6.