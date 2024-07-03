Video: Bridge Collapse Spree Continues In Bihar, Siwan Incident Seventh In 2 Weeks

Two bridges over the Gandaki River in Bihar's Siwan district collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning. This is the seventh such incident in the state in the last fifteen days, according to an India Today report. The small bridges linked Mahrajganj with a number of nearby villages located in the Deoria block of the district. There are currently no reported casualties.Siwan has seen two instances of bridge collapse in the past 11 days. Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar stated that the precise cause is being investigated. Senior officials from the block have already arrived at the site, he said.

"The incident occurred around 5 a.m. According to initial information, the bridge was built in 1982-83. Kumar added that the bridge had been undergoing repairs for the past few days. Locals suggested that heavy rainfall in the preceding days may have contributed to the collapse, with a surge in the Gandaki river potentially weakening the bridge's structure.



This incident comes just 11 days after another bridge collapsed in Siwan, raising concerns about Bihar's infrastructure. On June 22, a section of a bridge collapsed in the Darounda area. Similar incidents were recently reported in districts such as Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj, prompting the Bihar government to form a high-level committee to investigate the incidents.