Video: Delhi Man Drags Woman By Hair, Beats Her And Forces Her To Sit In Car

New Delhi: In a shocking video, a man was seen beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car near the Mangolpuri flyover. The video sent shockwaves throughout Delhi. The police were immediately informed about the incident, and a team of personnel was sent to investigate the matter.

Upon initial investigation, it was found that the car was registered in Gurugram's Ratan Vihar, which led the police to believe that the incident might have occurred in Gurugram. However, further investigation is underway to gather more information about the driver and the incident, the officer said.

Viral video of Girl being kidnapped from Mangolpuri.

If it was for making reels strict action should be taken



Sharing thread of Investigation: pic.twitter.com/C54bDjZ1dN March 19, 2023

The video, which went viral on social media platforms, showed a man violently beating a woman and then forcing her to sit in a car parked near the flyover. The man was seen dragging the woman by her hair and hitting her repeatedly, while bystanders looked on in horror.

The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist them in their investigation. They have also assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and will do everything in their power to ensure that justice is served.

After the video emerged on social media, netizens urged the police to get to the bottom of the matter. A few also wondered if the man was performing for an Instagram or YouTube video.

In another incident, on March 17, a person was arrested in connection with a viral video in which a few people were seen standing on the roofs of cars, violating traffic rules. According to the police, the video was shot on NH-24, near Pandav Nagar, to celebrate the birthday of a YouTuber.

The YouTuber, identified as Prince Dixit, admitted to standing on a car roof, violating traffic rules. He also appealed to his followers on YouTube not to attempt similar stunts. The police have registered a case in the matter and are making efforts to apprehend his friends who also created a ruckus on the road on November 16, 2022.

The incident highlights the need for greater awareness about traffic rules and the consequences of violating them. Such acts not only endanger the lives of those involved but also pose a serious threat to public safety. The police have urged people to refrain from indulging in such stunts and to abide by the rules of the road.