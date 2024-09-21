Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2796568https://zeenews.india.com/india/video-noida-woman-gets-stuck-on-pillar-of-elevated-road-after-vehicle-rams-her-scooty-2796568.html
NewsIndia
NOIDA NEWS

VIDEO: Noida Woman Gets Stuck On Pillar Of Elevated Road After Vehicle Rams Her Scooty

Following the incident that took place in UP's Noida, two men were seen attempting to rescue her.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

VIDEO: Noida Woman Gets Stuck On Pillar Of Elevated Road After Vehicle Rams Her Scooty A scooty-riding girl landed on the pillar of the elevated road near Noida Sector 25 under Sector 20 PS area, after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Two men are attempting to rescue her. (Photo: ANI)

Noida News: In a shocking incident, a scooty-riding girl landed on the pillar of the elevated road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday. The accident took place near Sector 25, which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 20 Police Station.

Following the incident, two men were seen attempting to rescue her. The girl was rescued along with the two men who tried to rescue her, and all three of them were sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Speaking about the incident, ADCP Manish Kumar Mishra said that police reached the spot after receiving the information, and the girl was rescued safely by police and fire rescue teams. 

"A girl was going from Noida towards Ghaziabad; her scooty met with an accident, and she landed on the elevated road pillar's base. Police reached the spot immediately upon receiving the information. The rescue team of police and fire reached here, and the girl was rescued safely. She was sent to the hospital in an ambulance. Two men who were there to rescue here were also helped down and sent to the hospital... As per the information, it was a WagonR (that hit the girl's scooty). It has been impounded by the police. We will ask the girl a few questions about the incident and take further action," the police official said.

One of the two men who attempted to rescue the girl told ANI, "We saw the girl falling and came to her rescue. Police saved us; they called an ambulance."

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
DNA Video
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
DNA Video
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA Video
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed