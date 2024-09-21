VIDEO: Noida Woman Gets Stuck On Pillar Of Elevated Road After Vehicle Rams Her Scooty

Noida News: In a shocking incident, a scooty-riding girl landed on the pillar of the elevated road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday. The accident took place near Sector 25, which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 20 Police Station.

Following the incident, two men were seen attempting to rescue her. The girl was rescued along with the two men who tried to rescue her, and all three of them were sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Speaking about the incident, ADCP Manish Kumar Mishra said that police reached the spot after receiving the information, and the girl was rescued safely by police and fire rescue teams.

"A girl was going from Noida towards Ghaziabad; her scooty met with an accident, and she landed on the elevated road pillar's base. Police reached the spot immediately upon receiving the information. The rescue team of police and fire reached here, and the girl was rescued safely. She was sent to the hospital in an ambulance. Two men who were there to rescue here were also helped down and sent to the hospital... As per the information, it was a WagonR (that hit the girl's scooty). It has been impounded by the police. We will ask the girl a few questions about the incident and take further action," the police official said.

One of the two men who attempted to rescue the girl told ANI, "We saw the girl falling and came to her rescue. Police saved us; they called an ambulance."

(With ANI Inputs)