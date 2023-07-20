trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638021
Video Of Delhi Couple Hugging While Riding Bike Goes Viral, Police Says 'Don't Copy Movies', Fines Rs 11,000

In the viral video, a man is seen riding a motorcycle while the woman is sitting in front of him and hugging him without wearing a helmet.
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Screengrab from the viral video

New Delhi: A motorcycle rider was on Thursday booked by Delhi Police after a viral video showed a woman sitting on the fuel tank of his two-wheeler facing him. In the video that is doing rounds on social media platforms, the man is seen riding a motorcycle while the woman is sitting in front of him and hugging him without wearing a helmet.

"Taking cognisance of a viral video wherein the two-wheeler was being driven dangerously, @dtptraffic has booked the offender under appropriate sections. A total fine of Rs 11,000 has been imposed," the Delhi Police said in a tweet and shared the video.

Delhi Police also urged people to drive safely and not to 'copy movie scenes'.

Police said that they have booked the man for riding without a helmet, without a licence and driving dangerously and allowing unauthorised persons to drive.

While some Twitter users praised Delhi Police for its 'prompt response', others questioned if Rs 11,000 fine was enough.

"For those who endanger the lives of others, their driving license and vehicle registration need to be suspended for a reasonable period of time too. Monetary penalties are fine for traffic rule violations," a Twitterati wrote.

Some users also joked that the rider was 'just enjoying' the Delhi weather with his girl.

