New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-visit to Assam undertook a jungle safari at the Kazirange National Park early on Saturday morning, news agency ANI reported. PM Modi also took an elephant safari at the park. The Park authorities had made arrangements for both jeep and elephant safaris. He will be there for around two hours, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. PM Modi reached Assam on Friday for a two-day visit, during which he will launch and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Modi arrived at Salonibari airport in Tezpur in the afternoon, where he was greeted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others. He then took a helicopter to Panbari in Kaziranga, where he was received by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, along with Sarma and others, who welcomed the PM again as he landed there.

The PM completed the final part of his journey of about 15 kms from the Panbari helipad to the Police Guest House near Central Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park by road. People gathered along the route to the guest house as Modi stood on the footboard of his vehicle and waved to them.

Bihu and other folk songs and dances were performed along the route, which Modi appreciated with a post on X. "Landed to a very special welcome in Golaghat district, Assam. Got a glimpse of Assam's diverse and beautiful culture," the PM wrote, sharing photos of the performances.

As Modi reached the guest house, where he will stay overnight, Sarma said it was an honour for the people of Assam to have the PM among them as a member of their own family.

As Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji reaches Kaziranga National Park, #ModiParivarAssam comes out in large numbers to welcome their very own family member to the World Heritage Site," Sarma wrote on X.

In another post, the CM added, "The most popular leader of the world, elder of our family, respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is heartily welcomed to Kaziranga."

After undertaking the safari, Modi will leave for Arunachal Pradesh, where he is scheduled to attend two programmes.

He will return to Jorhat in the afternoon and inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan. The prime minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for central and state projects worth a total of around Rs 18,000 crore, the officials said.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the venue. After the meeting, he will leave for West Bengal. The prime minister had visited Assam on February 4 and launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore.