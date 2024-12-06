A bizarre incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh where a 13-year-old girl was seen dangling from a 60-foot-high ferris wheel. The teenage girl was rescued a few moments after the heart-wrenching incident took place. The operator of the wheel was quick to react to the situation, which helped in ensuring that the girl was safely rescued and a tragedy was averted.

The girl got hung up on the big swing at the fair and kept swinging for about a minute, Lakhimpur Khiri

pic.twitter.com/nzNCIqkrYA December 5, 2024

The video of the horrific incident went viral on social media. In the video, someone from the ground can be heard shouting, "Neeche kar jhula (Bring down the ferris wheel)." "Arey Ram Ram (Ram Ram)," shouted another as a chorus of concern and appeals went up. The incident occurred on Wednesday. It was reported from Rakehti village in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri, nearly 130 km from state capital Lucknow, reported NDTV.

As the swing suddenly started moving, the girl lost her balance and slipped out of her gondola. In the video, she was seen hanging on to an iron rod. Shrieks went up. She was stuck on it for a minute before the operator came to her rescue and brought the girl down. The girl has not been identified yet. Sub District Magistrate Rajiv Nigam said that the girl is safe.

It is pertinent to mention that the operators at the fair did not have the permission to run the giant ferris wheel, as per the NDTV report. The authorities said that it will be only revealed after an investigation into how the swing was operating without permission.