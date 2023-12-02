The Vidisha Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, falling under the Vidisha district, witnessed voter participation on November 17, 2023. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023 are scheduled for declaration on December 3. As per the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission, the state comprises 5,61,36,229 voters, including 75,304 service voters. The demographic breakdown includes 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1373 third-gender voters. Key contenders in the 2023 elections for Vidisha include Mukesh Tandon (BJP) and Shashank Bhargav (INC).

In the 2018 elections, Shashank Shrikrishan Bhargava of the Indian National Congress emerged victorious, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Mukesh Tandon with a margin of 15,454 votes. Vidisha Assembly constituency is part of the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, where in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Ramakant Bhargava secured victory with a substantial margin of 5,03,084 votes, defeating INC's Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel.