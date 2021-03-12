हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vietnam agree to work closely on key issues with India at UNSC

India and Vietnam on Thursday (March 11) held bilateral consultations on United Nations Security Council issues using the VTC platform where both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda.

Vietnam agree to work closely on key issues with India at UNSC
File Photo

New Delhi: India and Vietnam on Thursday (March 11) held bilateral consultations on United Nations Security Council issues using the VTC platform where both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Vietnamese delegation was led by Do Hung Viet, Director-General, Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam along with officials from the Department of International Organisations, Department of Southeast Asia, South Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Vietnam at New Delhi and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN.

Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation and was joined by officials from the Southern Division of MEA, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York and the Embassy of India in Hanoi.

"Both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda and briefed each other on their UNSC priorities," MEA said.Vietnam would be holding the Presidency of the UNSC in April 2021 and also informed the Indian side of its Presidency initiatives.

"Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda," it added.

