Vijay Diwas: "No mention of Indira Gandhi...": Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today accused the centre of deliberately skipping the mention of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the 50th Vijay Diwas celebrations in Delhi.

"Today a function was held in Delhi regarding the Bangladesh war. There was no mention of Indira Gandhi in that function," Rahul Gandhi said during a rally in Uttrakhand's Dehradun.

"The woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name was not there in the invitation because this government is afraid of the truth," he added.

Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India when the 1971 Indo-Pak war took place. She was considered pivotal in pushing the country to the war that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

He further said that India defeated the Pakistan army within 13 days as it was "united and was standing as one".

"Pakistan bowed its head within 13 days in the 1971 war. Generally, a war is fought for 6 months, 1-2 years. America took 20 years to defeat Afghanistan but India made Pakistan lose in 13 days only as India was united and was standing as one," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi tweeted tributes to Indira Gandhi and martyrs of the 1971 wars: "Remembering the martyrs and veterans of the 1971 war. India won the war to save the idea of democracy under the able leadership of Former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi ji.Jai Hind!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in a mega event to mark the 50th victory anniversary of the 1971 war.

The year 2021 is being celebrated as the "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" (Golden Year Of Victory), commemorating 50 years of war that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

