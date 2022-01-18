Vinay Biradar-led Universe Citizen Party Seeks to Build the India of Your Dreams

Even after seven decades of independence, vital social issues like poverty, corruption, child labour, crime, inflation and unemployment are continuing to pace in India. Despite numerous promises to address these issues, every government since independence has failed to fulfil their promises of social reconstruction. In this urgent situation of the country politician and leader, Vinay Biradar has founded his political Universe Citizen Party to form a government for the people, of the people and by the people.

Considering himself as a public servant, Vinay Biradar has laid the foundation of his Universe Citizen Party to resolve social issues like unemployment, poverty, crime, debt and the growing inflation rate in the country. The political organization is guided by the ideology of happyism, managism and techyism. Looking at their prospect, the Election Commission of India approves Universe Citizen Party’s status as a registered political party of India on September 10, 2020.

Poverty is one of the leading social problems of India that is hurting the growth of India on the global front. The issue of poverty and lack of adequate access to money is interlinked with other prevailing issues like unemployment, price hike, less productivity in farming and lack of government initiatives. India is home to a huge number of young population who are facing unemployment and a tight employment market due to the lack of jobs in both Government and private sectors. Despite being highly educated, they are living a lower quality of life, thanks to job crunch and corruption. Vinay-led Universe Citizen Party looks forward to 100+ cr. Govt. jobs within 2-7 years of becoming the ruling party in India. Their party aims at creating all the sectors including defense (10+ cr. jobs), industries & services (30+ cr. jobs), health & education (5+ cr. jobs), agriculture & forest (10+ cr. jobs), entertainment & sports (5+ cr. jobs), transport & research (5+ cr. jobs), CMC & construction (10+ cr. jobs) and others (5+ cr. jobs). They will also convert temporary jobs into permanent Govt. services while Anganwadi and other unorganized workers will also get permanent jobs in respective sectors.

Apart from the unemployment issue, Universe Citizen Party is dedicated to gifting average Indians with better living quality. Despite all the initiatives, several Indian students suffer from a lack of access to quality education. UCP is on a mission of providing 100% education subsidy to every student. They also promise free petrol, diesel, gas and electricity all across India to give Indians a better life. They also promote the idea of one person one flat (with CCTV camera) so that no one has to live in unsafe conditions. To boost Indian farming, the UCP government will purchase all the crops from the farmers at MSP. not only that, the UCP government will legalize MSP to help farmers get profit out of their farming production. They will also establish 7-10 mandi with at least 1 mandi in every village.

When the Indian economy is going through one of the worst phases, Universe Citizen Party seeks to boost the GDP of the country to bring its economy out of the ICU. Under the able leadership of Vinay Biradar, Universe Citizen Party dreams of building AAPKI SAPNO KI SARKAR in the coming years.

