Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Reason: PM Narendra Modi Reacts To Row, Talks To PT Usha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the wrestler Vinesh Phogat's elimination due to being overweight in the ongoing Olympics event. Takin' to X, Modi said that Vinesh is a champion. "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," said PM Modi.

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… August 7, 2024

PM Speaks With PT Usha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked to PT Usha, President - Indian Olympic Association, and asked to challenge the decision at the multiple appropriate forums. The Prime Minister asked the IOA President to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh's case. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh, the sources said.

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Reason

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg final event for being overweight. She weighed 100 grams more than the stipulated weight criteria of 50kg. As per reports, Vinesh worked while night doing jogging and cycling to bring down her weight under the stipulated limit. However, she weighed 100 grams more, leading to her disqualification. Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

IOA's Statement

The Indian Olympic Association informed about the heartbreak via a statement. "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," said Indian Olympic Association.

Olympic Rule Leading To Disqualification

As per Olympic rules, the athletes including wrestlers and weightlifters are required to meet the weight criteria of the category in which they are competing. Even if the weight of the athlete is even 10 grams more than their category, they get disqualified. For example, if a wrestler is competing in the 50kg category, then he/she will have to weigh not more than 50kg.