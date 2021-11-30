हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vinod Dua health update: Veteran journalist remains 'extremely critical and fragile', says daughter Mallika

"My sister and I are okay. We were raised by the strongest," Mallika said.

File Photo

New Delhi: The health condition of veteran journalist Vinod Dua continues to be 'extremely critical and fragile', his daughter and actor-comic Mallika Dua informed on Tuesday (November 30) morning.

Mallika also said that the 67-year-old journalist, a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism, was last night moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors here.

"Upon advise of doctors. He was moved to the Apollo Hospital ICU last night where he can be cared for better. He remains extremely critical and fragile. He has been a fighter his entire life. Uncompromising and relentless. His family is the same when it comes to him," Mallika wrote on her Instagram story.

"Mama would not have given up on him or watch him give up on himself. She will guide us to do what's best for him. My sister and I are okay. We were raised by the strongest," she added.

Mallika said that she will share the latest update on her father's status once she speaks to the doctors after morning rounds.

Earlier on Monday evening, there were reports of the death of Vinod Dua, which, Mallika refuted and said that her father 'is in the ICU, fighting still' and no misinformation or rumours should be spread about his demise. 

"Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity," she said in an Instagram story.

Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised with COVID-19 earlier this year, lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, to the virus in June. Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second COVID-19 wave was at its peak. 

The journalist's health has reportedly suffered ever since he has been in and out of hospitals.

