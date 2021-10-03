Violence erupts in UP’s Lakhimpur-Kheri after farmers shot at, run over by vehicle

Lakhimpur-Kheri: Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur-Kheri after the farmers protesting against the state government were allegedly attacked. A group of unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the farmers. Some of the farmers were reportedly even run over by a vehicle.

According to media reports, three farmers were killed and over a dozen injured in the attack. Officials, however, refused to confirm the number of deaths or the number of persons injured in the incident.

Following the incident, the angry farmers retaliated by setting three vehicles on fire, including that of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra.

Earlier in the day, thousands of farmers had marched to Tikuniya on Sunday and staged protests against the Uttar Pradesh government.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to reach Banvir village to attend a programme organised by the Union Minister.

However, farmers occupied the helipad site at Maharaja Agrasen Sports Ground, where his helicopter was to land.

Following this, the Deputy Chief Minister`s programme was changed and he reached Lakhimpur by road from Lucknow.

Angry farmers in Tikunia protested by uprooting the hoardings welcoming him.

The farmers came from adjoining villages like Palia, Bhira, Bijua, Khajuria and Sampurna Nagar with black flags in their hands.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait said that he is reaching Lakhimpur to meet the injured farmers.

A heavy deployment of forces has been made in the area and police from adjoining districts is also being called in to control the situation.

