हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Violence erupts in UP’s Lakhimpur-Kheri after farmers shot at, run over by vehicle

According to media reports, three farmers were killed and over a dozen injured in the attack. Officials, however, refused to confirm the number of deaths or the number of persons injured in the incident.

Violence erupts in UP’s Lakhimpur-Kheri after farmers shot at, run over by vehicle

Lakhimpur-Kheri: Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur-Kheri after the farmers protesting against the state government were allegedly attacked. A group of unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the farmers. Some of the farmers were reportedly even run over by a vehicle.

According to media reports, three farmers were killed and over a dozen injured in the attack. Officials, however, refused to confirm the number of deaths or the number of persons injured in the incident.

Following the incident, the angry farmers retaliated by setting three vehicles on fire, including that of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra.

Earlier in the day, thousands of farmers had marched to Tikuniya on Sunday and staged protests against the Uttar Pradesh government.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to reach Banvir village to attend a programme organised by the Union Minister.

However, farmers occupied the helipad site at Maharaja Agrasen Sports Ground, where his helicopter was to land.

Following this, the Deputy Chief Minister`s programme was changed and he reached Lakhimpur by road from Lucknow.

Angry farmers in Tikunia protested by uprooting the hoardings welcoming him.

The farmers came from adjoining villages like Palia, Bhira, Bijua, Khajuria and Sampurna Nagar with black flags in their hands.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait said that he is reaching Lakhimpur to meet the injured farmers.

A heavy deployment of forces has been made in the area and police from adjoining districts is also being called in to control the situation.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshFarmers' protestLakhimpur-KheriViolent protestsKeshav Prasad Maurya
Next
Story

RSS using ‘divide and rule’ to destabilise Chhattisgarh government: Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh

Must Watch

PT18M57S

Zee News big disclosure on Rave Party!