Violence in JNU 'clear conspiracy', reminds us of Nazi rule 90: Congress

New Delhi: A day after the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, Congress party termed it as "clear conspiracy" and said that the incident reminds of people of the Nazi rule 90 years ago.

While calling for strict action, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, ''There are several questions that have to be answered. How were masked people allowed to enter the campus? Who allowed them? What was the Vice-Chancellor doing? Why didn`t the Vice-Chancellor call police immediately? While violence was going on, why was Police standing outside? What was the Commissioner of Police doing? What was the Home Minister doing? All these questions are unanswered."

The Congress leader said that it was a "clear conspiracy," and that action should be taken.

In a separate press briefing, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''The entire country witnessed state-sponsored goondaism and terrorism yesterday in the campus of JNU. All this happened under the watch of JNU administration and also Delhi Police which is directly controlled by Home Minister Amit Shah.''

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday issued an appeal to all students to maintain peace in the campus and stated that the top priority is to protect the academic interest of the students.

"Would like to appeal to all the students to maintain peace. The University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance", Kumar said in a statement.

He also assured the students that there was nothing to be afraid of and necessary action will be taken to protect the student interest.`

"They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students", Kumar added.

In the backdrop of violence that took place inside the campus on Sunday, JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Kumar.