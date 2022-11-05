Viral: 8-year-old Chhattisgarh boy, struck by a cobra, bites snake to death - Here's how

In a shocking incident, a little boy bit a snake to death after the snake bit him and wrapped itself around the 8-year-old's hands. The incident occurred in Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh. According to reports, the young boy named Deepak was in his home's backyard when a cobra bit him. As per a New Indian Express report, the snake had coiled around the boy's hand and was only tightening its grip. The boy then bit the snake twice which led to the reptile's death.

"The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," he told the local media.

Boy showed no symptoms of snake bite

Surprisingly, Deepak showed no symptoms of a snake bite as he was stung by a dry bite meaning no venom was released during the attack. "He was quickly administered anti-snake venom and kept under observation for the entire day and discharged," said Dr Jems Minj, block medical officer as quoted by NIE.

Earlier in August, a Karnataka woman was seen saving her son from a snake as the two stepped out of their home. In the CCTV footage, the woman and her child were seen stepping out of their home. The snake which was almost the same colour as the pavement was lying beneath an elevated step. The child, coming out excitedly, startled the snake which made it jump up. After the child noticed the snake, he tried to go back inside to his home. However, his mother pulled him away at the right time and saved him for being attacked by the snake.