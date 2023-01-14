Viral Dance Video: Man tries to MISBEHAVE with woman dancer, she teaches him an unforgettable lesson

Men misbehaving with women performers is a common scene in India. There have been uncountable incidents when men, usually in a drunk states, get up to the stage during performances and misbehave with women - trying to touch them in uncalled-for manner.

One such video is going viral on social media, however, it has a lesson for such men.

In the video, a man climbs on the stage to dance with the women. On seeing him dance, the woman walks to him and suddenly picks him up. The woman spins the man, a action that shocks the latter.



The video is one of its kind and was uploaded on an Instagram by a user named 'Sakhtlogg'. The video has garnered many reactions from social media users so far.