Viral Dance Video: Man tries to MISBEHAVE with woman dancer, she teaches him an unforgettable lesson

In the video, a man climbs on the stage to dance with the women. On seeing him dance, the woman walks to him and suddenly picks him up. The woman spins the man, a action that shocks the latter. 

Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Men misbehaving with women performers is a common scene in India. There have been uncountable incidents when men, usually in a drunk states, get up to the stage during performances and misbehave with women - trying to touch them in uncalled-for manner. 

One such video is going viral on social media, however, it has a lesson for such men. 

In the video, a man climbs on the stage to dance with the women. On seeing him dance, the woman walks to him and suddenly picks him up. The woman spins the man, a action that shocks the latter. 

A post shared by SAKHT LOGG (@sakhtlogg)

In the viral video, one will see that a dance program is going on at some place and a female dancer is rocking the stage with her moves. When suddenly some men from the crowd get on the stage to dance with her.  

The video is one of its kind and was uploaded on an Instagram by a user named 'Sakhtlogg'. The video has garnered many reactions from social media users so far.

Viral dance videoMen misbehaving with women performersSakhtloggViral video

