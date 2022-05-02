हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

VIRAL: Kid serves water to street vendors amid heatwave, wins hearts- WATCH

There’s no better trend than being kind and showing compassion towards others and netizens know it.

A beautiful video, which is going viral on social media these days, shows a little boy distributing cool water to street vendors amid scorching heat and continuous heat waves.

Watch the video!

There’s no denying that the sun and heat are not taking it easy on us and in such weather, the work of those who operate on the street becomes all the more difficult. Maybe, that’s why the internet is loving what this little kid is doing to make their lives easier.

However, the most satisfying part of this video is the excited old woman, who can be seen giving blessings to the boy.

In the clip, the boy is also seen interacting with a few children, who are sitting with the vendors.

The video was shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter.

 “Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone's Day Special,” the IAS officer captioned the video.

He shared the video which was originally posted on Facebook by Deep Side, a content creator and the location in the clip is unclear

The video is receiving the love it deserves and the internet is happy. The clip ha already has more than 236 views.

“It's highly impressive Young kid reveals the fact of real need/help in this summer Keep it up baby,” commented a user.

“Anyone noticed the blessing from the bottom of heart & smile of a kid,” observed another user.

