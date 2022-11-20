UP: 2 arrested after encounter with police in Ghaziabad - Details here

Ghaziabad: Two miscreants opened fire on the police while the cops were carrying out checking in the early hours of Sunday. The two were then arrested by police. The incident took place in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. Following this, the Police party retaliated and in due course one of them got injured. Police said both men had over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft against them. "During checking a bike was stopped in Ghaziabad by police personnel upon which the rider and his accomplice fired at them. One of them fell while the other was injured in retaliatory firing. Both had over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft registered against them," said Swatantra Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Indirapuram.

A woman's body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag kept on a service road of the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Friday (November 19, 2022) police said. The woman, who is yet to be identified, seems to be around 22 years old, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said. Her body was wrapped in a plastic sheet and kept inside the red-coloured trolley bag, the officer said, adding that she was five feet and two inches tall. Information was received that the bag was kept on the service road near the Agricultural Research Centre in Raya and it was seized in the afternoon, Bisen said.

It seems that she was shot dead and later, her body was put inside the bag which was found on the road, the officer said. He said two sarees were also found in the bag. Circle Officer Alok Singh said information about the incident has been sent to police stations of all nearby districts. The body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are on to identify the victim, he said.

Tantric was given a life term for raping a Dalit teen

Another such case came up, in which a tantric was given a life term for raping a Dalit teen. A court has sentenced a tantric to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district nine years ago. Judge Jamshed Ali has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Yashvir. On December 30, 2013, the teenager was abducted from her house and raped by the accused, according to lawyer Yashpal Singh. A case was lodged under the SC/ST Act and the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint by her father.