Viral Video: 56-year-old woman works out at gym in 'SAREE', netizens can't keep calm- WATCH

Viral Video: The power of social media is such that it can motivate millions of people with just one video. This is an example of an engaging video that is inspiring a lot of people. A 56-year-old woman began experiencing significant knee and leg pain about four years ago. Her son, who owns a gym, did extensive study on treatments and came to the conclusion that his mother needed to start working out. That's when she started her exercise journey. Since then, she has been working out with her daughter-in-law, performing weightlifting and powerlifting, which has both relieved her discomfort and kept her in shape. Her amazing trip has since been shared, and it is now becoming viral on social media.

The story of the woman working out at a gym was shared on Instagram jointly by Humans of Madras and Madras Barbell. She has now become an inspiration for thousands of people who think of getting retaining their fitness every day.

The same video was also shared by Humans of Madras with some extra details about the lady in the following post.

The video was captioned: "She’s 56. So what? She wears a saree and casually does powerlifting & pushups! Age is just a number - rightly proves one of the powerful, (young by heart), inspiring mothers-in-law. Her dedicated & supportive daughter-in-law works out with her regularly too. Isn’t this called ‘growing with each other’?"

"I’m 56 now and still continue to work out. Even your attire shouldn’t stop you from doing what you wish to do! My daughter-in-law and I work out regularly. I was 52 when I first hit the gym. It all started when I was diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain," the text in the video reads.

“My son researched a lot about the treatment and suggested me to start doing exercise. He owns a gym Madras Barbell. I, with my daughter-in-law, do powerlifting, squats, etc. Yes, it cured my pain. We, as a family, keep our bodies fit and healthy,” it added.

The reel has now collected over 93k views on Humans of Madras. Netizens said they were inspired by the lady to begin their workout journey.

