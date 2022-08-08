Wedding Viral Video: Big fat Indian weddings are full of glam and drama. The long and complicated rituals can leave people, especially the bride and groom, irritated or annoyed. A video is doing rounds on social media, in which a couple can be seen getting into an intense fight on their wedding day at the mandap.

Wedding videos are a rage on the internet owing to their funny and dramatic content that entertains netizens. However, this video is also shocking.

In the video, the bride can be seen angrily extending her hand toward the groom, after which he resists her actions, which makes the bride more frustrated and a fierce fight then breaks between the two. The clip shows both of them wrestling with each other in their wedding mandap, while the people around them try to stop them, but to no avail. However, the reason behind the fight is not yet clear.

The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, “We all know a couple that’s toxic.”

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, the netizens went crazy over the video as soon as it was posted and started posting hilarious comments in the comment box. “What on earth is happening here?”, wrote one user while another commented, “They could have at least waited till they got back to the hotel why tumble around in front of family and friends.” “Well, that’s one way to start a lifelong commitment..,” said another user.

Many Instagram users also predicted that the couple’s marriage wouldn’t last long if they are already fighting on the day of their wedding.