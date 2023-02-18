The internet is buzzing about a viral video that captured a unique wedding tradition. The video, which has over 180,000 likes on Instagram, shows the bride's parents welcoming the groom with a special gift: a lit cigarette. In the video, the groom sits on a couch while his mother-in-law and father-in-law light up a cigarette for him. According to blogger Joohi K Patel, who was a guest at the wedding, this is a traditional custom in some villages in South Gujarat. She shared the video on Instagram and it quickly went viral. The unusual tradition surprised many netizens as smoking isn't associated with weddings.

Watch the video:

While some viewers were initially shocked by the sight, Joohi was quick to clarify that the groom doesn't even smoke. In fact, the parents-in-law didn't even light the cigarette – it was just part of the ritual.

Despite the confusion, the video has sparked a lot of interest on social media, with many users praising the unique and quirky tradition. Others, however, have criticized it for promoting smoking, even if it's just symbolic.

Regardless of which side of the debate you fall on, it's clear that this video has captured the attention of millions of people around the world. Who knows – maybe this unique wedding tradition will become a viral sensation, inspiring others to embrace their own quirky customs and traditions.