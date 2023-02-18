topStoriesenglish2574910
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Wedding Video: Bride's Parents Light a Cigarette For Groom to 'Welcome' Him

According to the Instagram user Joohi K Patel, who was a guest at the wedding, this is a traditional custom in some villages in South Gujarat.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 11:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The internet is buzzing about a viral video that captured a unique wedding tradition
  • The video shows the bride's parents welcoming the groom with a special gift: a lit cigarette
  • In the video, the groom sits on a couch while his mother-in-law and father-in-law light up a cigarette for him

Trending Photos

Viral Wedding Video: Bride's Parents Light a Cigarette For Groom to 'Welcome' Him

The internet is buzzing about a viral video that captured a unique wedding tradition. The video, which has over 180,000 likes on Instagram, shows the bride's parents welcoming the groom with a special gift: a lit cigarette. In the video, the groom sits on a couch while his mother-in-law and father-in-law light up a cigarette for him. According to blogger Joohi K Patel, who was a guest at the wedding, this is a traditional custom in some villages in South Gujarat. She shared the video on Instagram and it quickly went viral. The unusual tradition surprised many netizens as smoking isn't associated with weddings.

Watch the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joohi K Patel (@joohiie)

 

While some viewers were initially shocked by the sight, Joohi was quick to clarify that the groom doesn't even smoke. In fact, the parents-in-law didn't even light the cigarette – it was just part of the ritual.

Despite the confusion, the video has sparked a lot of interest on social media, with many users praising the unique and quirky tradition. Others, however, have criticized it for promoting smoking, even if it's just symbolic.

Regardless of which side of the debate you fall on, it's clear that this video has captured the attention of millions of people around the world. Who knows – maybe this unique wedding tradition will become a viral sensation, inspiring others to embrace their own quirky customs and traditions.

Live Tv

Viral videowedding videoviral wedding videoSmokingIndian Wedding

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'