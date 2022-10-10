NewsIndia
Viral Video: Indian husband, Australian wife groove to Haryanvi song 'Hum Haryana ke Chore' video goes viral- WATCH

In the video, the Australian woman is wearing a coral patiala suit while her husband is dressed in a black kurta-pyjama and jooti. They then lip sync dance to the song World Famous by Ashok Deswal in their backyard. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The video that is going viral on Instagram
  • The Instagram reel has received over 1.4 million views and 90k likes
  • Netizens loved their dance and Loveleen’s efforts to try her best at lip-syncing the lyrics while dancing

Viral Video: Getting married and adjusting to a new culture can be challenging, but it can be especially challenging to marry someone who comes from a completely different culture and way of life. However, this Australian woman, who is wed to a Haryanvi man, appears to be doing it flawlessly and also seems to be enjoying herself. Recently, an Australian woman was also observed dancing with her Haryanvi spouse in an effort to embrace their culture. 

The video that is going crazy viral where she can be seen grooving to a Haryanvi song with her Indian husband. The clip was shared on her Instagram, where she has over 200k followers. The reel has received over 1.4 million views and 90k likes. 

 

Australian Loveleen Vats, a resident of Melbourne, frequently tweets about her desi life. She frequently tries new Indian foods and shares them with her followers on Instagram. 

In the video, the Australian woman is wearing a coral patiala suit while her husband is dressed in a black kurta-pyjama and jooti. They then lip sync dance to the song World Famous by Ashok Deswal in their backyard. Netizens loved their dance and Loveleen’s efforts to try her best at lip-syncing the lyrics while dancing. 

