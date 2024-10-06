Viral Video Of Ant Crawling Inside Laptop Screen Leaves Internet In Splits: WATCH

A video showing an ant crawling inside a laptop screen has gone viral on social media, and it has managed to grab the attention of several users who have found it really hilarious. The video was shared by a user named Aditya on X. The 17-second clip has garnered over five lakh views online.

In the video, user Aditya was seen pointing towards an ant trapped inside his laptop screen. He was seen gliding his finger over the display, trying to show how the insect is caught within the laptop's screen. “This ant went inside my laptop’s screen,” the caption of the post read.

this ant went inside my laptop's screen!?!?

After being shared on X, several users on the social media platform flooded the comment section with hilarious comments giving funny suggestions. "Increase the brightness to max," a user wrote.

"Give to Gopi bahu. She will wash it out," wrote another user.

Third user had a witty take on the Apple company. "apple has inbuilt antvirus," he said.

Amid all the comments on the post, one of the users tried giving an explanation, saying that he faced a similar issue in the past. “Most likely it did not go into screen. This insect is most likely an egg that was in the screen during manufacturing. The heat generated during laptop use helped it hatch. I had the same issue around 2020. Had to fight with Apple Support in India to get the screen replaced for free. They tried to blame it on me lol.”

Most likely it did not go into screen. This insect is most likely an egg that was in the screen during manufacturing. The heat generated during laptop use helped it hatch.



However, Aditya expressed his disapproval of the theory given by the user. “No way it was inside since past 4 years (bought in 2020). Actually, on my desk I’ve noticed these tiny ants, so maybe it could’ve entered from the charging port cavity or any other entry point in the hardware,” he responded.