Viral Video: Shocking! College Girl Molested dragged for 500 Meters by Auto rickshaw driver, in Thane- WATCH

A college girl was molested and dragged by an auto driver in Thane, based on a complaint, a case was registered under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • According to CCTV recordings, the woman was dragged for about 500 meters with the auto
  • The entire incident took place in Thane
  • a case was registered under section 354

Viral Video: A 21-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an autorickshaw driver and dragged with the vehicle in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Friday. According to senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware, the auto driver made some remarks about her. When the woman questioned him, he caught hold of her hand and pulled her. The entire incident took place at Thane in Maharashtra around 6.45 am and went viral on various social media platforms.

The victim is a college student and she was on her way to college when the accused molested her. According to senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware, the auto driver made some remarks about her. When the woman questioned him, he caught hold of her hand and pulled her When the accused attempted to flee after this, the woman did not leave him. She held on to his hand even as he started driving the three-wheeler. 

According to CCTV recordings, the woman was dragged for about 500 meters with the vehicle. She fell after that and the accused fled.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that teams have been formed to track down the autorickshaw driver who is absconding.

