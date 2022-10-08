NewsIndia
Viral Video: Girl dances to Sushmita Sen's Dilbar song on street, auto-rickshaw driver joins her- WATCH

The video, posted on Twitter, has been viewed more than 202k times and has accumulated over 6k likes.

Viral Video: One of the most natural ways to communicate happiness is by dancing. Videos showing a person or group of people dancing uninhibitedly frequently become popular online. It's not enough that now, a video of a woman dancing to Sushmita Sens Dilbar song has gone crazy viral on the internet. However, the reason for the video being viral is not the womans dance steps its because of  an auto-rickshaw driver who can be seen joining the woman and starting to dance with her as she moves to the captivating beats of Nora Fatehi's Dilbar.

The video, posted a day ago on Twitter, has been viewed more than 202k times and has accumulated over 5.5 likes. Several people praised the auto driver's confidence and said the video is hilarious. "hahaha this is so hilarious," commented an individual. "This is so funny," wrote another with raising laugh emoji. "Guts Level - Pro Max" expressed a third with clapping emoticons. 

The video, which appears to have been shot on a street, shows a young man and an auto-rickshaw driver dancing together. One thing is certain after watching the entire video, you will burst out laughing. "It is good nowadays people get company on the roadside" reads the video caption. 

 

