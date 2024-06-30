A disturbing video has surfaced from Laxmikantpur in North Dinajpur, West Bengal, capturing a brutal assault that has ignited a storm of controversy. In the viral footage, a man identified as Tajemul, alias 'JCB', is seen viciously beating a woman and a man with a stick. The incident has drawn sharp criticism as the woman accuses Tajemul, a close associate of TMC MLA Hamidur Rahman, of the assault. The video, which has spread rapidly across social media platforms, depicts scenes of terror and helplessness among onlookers who appear afraid to intervene. This incident has further fueled existing tensions in West Bengal, known for its volatile political landscape.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter to condemn the incident, placing blame on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration. Malviya alleged that Tajemul is notorious for his vigilante justice, operating under what he calls an 'Insaaf Sabha'. He accused the TMC of condoning such violence, pointing to a broader breakdown of law and order under their governance. "This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal," Malviya added in his tweet, echoing sentiments of growing concern over political violence in the state.

The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly, is Tajemul (popular as JCB in the area). He is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur… pic.twitter.com/fuQ8dVO5Mr — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 30, 2024

The BJP's outcry comes amidst escalating tensions between the two major parties in West Bengal. Just days ago, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari raised another case of violence against a woman BJP worker allegedly by TMC supporters in Cooch Behar district. Adhikari has sought intervention from national bodies like the NHRC, NCW, and NCM to investigate the incident, adding to the contentious political climate.

As reactions continue to pour in from across the political spectrum, questions persist about the state's ability to maintain law and order ahead of crucial elections. The incident has renewed debates over governance and security in West Bengal, with implications reverberating on the national stage.