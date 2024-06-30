Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762024
NewsIndia
BENGAL ASSAULT VIDEO

Video Shows Alleged TMC MLA's Aide Beating Woman On Crowded Street; Amit Malviya Calls It 'Ugly Face Of Mamata's Rule...'

Malviya alleged that Tajemul is notorious for his vigilante justice, operating under what he calls an 'Insaaf Sabha'. He accused the TMC of condoning such violence, pointing to a broader breakdown of law and order under their governance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 06:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Video Shows Alleged TMC MLA's Aide Beating Woman On Crowded Street; Amit Malviya Calls It 'Ugly Face Of Mamata's Rule...'

A disturbing video has surfaced from Laxmikantpur in North Dinajpur, West Bengal, capturing a brutal assault that has ignited a storm of controversy. In the viral footage, a man identified as Tajemul, alias 'JCB', is seen viciously beating a woman and a man with a stick. The incident has drawn sharp criticism as the woman accuses Tajemul, a close associate of TMC MLA Hamidur Rahman, of the assault.  The video, which has spread rapidly across social media platforms, depicts scenes of terror and helplessness among onlookers who appear afraid to intervene. This incident has further fueled existing tensions in West Bengal, known for its volatile political landscape.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter to condemn the incident, placing blame on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration. Malviya alleged that Tajemul is notorious for his vigilante justice, operating under what he calls an 'Insaaf Sabha'. He accused the TMC of condoning such violence, pointing to a broader breakdown of law and order under their governance. "This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal," Malviya added in his tweet, echoing sentiments of growing concern over political violence in the state.

The BJP's outcry comes amidst escalating tensions between the two major parties in West Bengal. Just days ago, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari raised another case of violence against a woman BJP worker allegedly by TMC supporters in Cooch Behar district. Adhikari has sought intervention from national bodies like the NHRC, NCW, and NCM to investigate the incident, adding to the contentious political climate.

As reactions continue to pour in from across the political spectrum, questions persist about the state's ability to maintain law and order ahead of crucial elections. The incident has renewed debates over governance and security in West Bengal, with implications reverberating on the national stage.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!