Viral Video: UNBELIEVABLE! Elephant eats Panipuris at Roadside Stall in Assam, Netizens react- WATCH

Viral Video: Everyone loves to eat Panipuri in India, but here is a twist this time its not man or woman who is seen enjoying Panipuri but an Elephant is seen eating panipuri in a roadside stall in Assam's Tezpur. A video of an elephant enjoying puchkas has surfaced online. The clip is all things adorable. We don't blame the animal. After all, no one can resist eating gol gappes specialy in India. The vendor also enjoys feeding the jumbo as he prepares the snack and lovingly feeds it to him. Seeing the rare yet amazing scene, many people also gather around the stall to record the video.

The clip opens with the jumbo standing next to a phuchka vendor. We can see the vendor feeding phuchka to the elephant, one after the other. We can see a guard standing next to the elephant as it relishes the mouth-watering delight.

The video has gone viral on several social media platforms. Videos featuring elephants are quite common in Assam. A few days ago, a clip showing an elephant pushing around a car like a toy went viral crazy. Nobody was harmed in the incident.

Netizens enjoyed the video and were happy to see the elephant enjoying the snack. One user wrote, “Sukhi Puri bhi Dena usko,” while another commented, “Why should humans have all the fun … Let me enjoy some panipuri.”