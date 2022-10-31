Viral Video: UP CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket after inaugurating ‘Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup’ in Lucknow- Watch

Viral Video: CM Yogi Adityanath, known for his strict leadership, was seen in a new avatar on Monday as he tried his hand at playing cricket and delivered a spectacular bat shot. CM Yogi was in Lucknow to launch the National Divyang-T20 Cup competition after the inaugural ceremony, CM Yogi played cricket. This will be the biggest tournament for the country's Divyang cricketers.

Twenty teams of divyang cricketers from across the country, segmented in four groups, will fight for the top prize after playing 43 matches. Winners will be declared on November 7, 2022, during the closing ceremony to be held in Lucknow.

More than 400 handicapped cricketers in the tournament

Following the recent success and effects of the National Divyang T20 Cup on the society and the lives of these cricketers with disabilities, Indian Bank sees this as a chance to support a worthwhile cause. Cricket In this competition, more than 400 cricketers with disabilities will display their prowess.

For the first time in India, prize money of nearly 30 lakh rupees shall be given to the exceptional performers of the tournament. This is also the first time that match fees shall be provided to the players and their travel expenses shall be reimbursed.