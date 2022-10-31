topStories
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: UP CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket after inaugurating ‘Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup’ in Lucknow- Watch

CM Yogi was in Lucknow to launch the 'Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup' competition after the inaugural ceremony, CM Yogi played cricket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Viral Video: UP CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket after inaugurating ‘Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup’ in Lucknow- Watch

Viral Video: CM Yogi Adityanath, known for his strict leadership, was seen in a new avatar on Monday as he tried his hand at playing cricket and delivered a spectacular bat shot. CM Yogi was in Lucknow to launch the National Divyang-T20 Cup competition after the inaugural ceremony, CM Yogi played cricket. This will be the biggest tournament for the country's Divyang cricketers.

Twenty teams of divyang cricketers from across the country, segmented in four groups, will fight for the top prize after playing 43 matches. Winners will be declared on November 7, 2022, during the closing ceremony to be held in Lucknow.

More than 400 handicapped cricketers in the tournament

Following the recent success and effects of the National  Divyang T20 Cup on the society and the lives of these cricketers with disabilities, Indian Bank sees this as a chance to support a worthwhile cause. Cricket In this competition, more than 400 cricketers with disabilities will display their prowess.

For the first time in India, prize money of nearly 30 lakh rupees shall be given to the exceptional performers of the tournament. This is also the first time that match fees shall be provided to the players and their travel expenses shall be reimbursed.

Live Tv

Viral videoCM Yogi AdityanathYogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUPvideoSocial mediaTwitterCM Yogi CricketNational Divyang T20 Cup#cricket #t20 #RampWalk #ShubmanGill

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series