Bikru massacre

Viral video- Vikas Dubey's close aide Khushi does Zumba in Kanpur jail with other inmates

In the video, Khushi Dubey who is a co-accused in the Bikru incident and close ally of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey is seen doing Zumba with fellow inmates in a Kanpur Jail. 

New Delhi: A video of the wife of Amar Dubey, one of the accused of the Bikru incident near Kanpur and aide of infamous gangster Vikas Dubey is going crazily viral on the social media as she is seen doing Zumba in jail in Kanpur.
In the video, Khushi Dubey wife of Amar Dubey who was a close ally of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey is seen doing Zumba with fellow inmates in a Kanpur Jail. Watch:

All about the Bikru incident

Gangster Vikas Dubey and his henchmen on the night of 2 July 2020, killed 8 policemen including DSP and SO in Bikru village of Kanpur. Dozens of bullets were fired at each policeman. After the horrific incident, Police along with STF encountered 6 miscreants including Vikas Dubey in the encounter within 8 days. 

Notably, Khushi Dubey got married to Amar Dubey just 2 days before the Bikru incident and she was sent to jail as she was declared co-accused in the incident.

Bikru massacre, bikru incident, Kanpur, vikas dubey
