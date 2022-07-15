'Vishvaguru's latest salvo': Are demonstrations banned in parliament now?

New Delhi: Parliament Secretariat has passed an order banning protests and demonstrations inside the parliament premises, claimed media reports. The order has caused quite a stir among members of houses who are calling the ruling NDA government dictatorial and accusing them of killing the spirit of democracy. Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is clearly upset with the new order, shared a copy of the circular on his Twitter account. Taking an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who the opposition often addresses as ‘dictator’ or ‘tanashaha’, Ramesh tweeted Vishguru's latest salvo — “D(h)arna Mana Hai!” This comes just a day after the Secretariat released a list of words that will be considered unparliamentary.

Vishguru's latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai! pic.twitter.com/4tofIxXg7l — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar said that the opposition received a statement from the House speaker and he said that there are no restrictions on holding demonstrations or protests inside the parliament premises.

Word ban in parliament infuriates the opposition

The Congress and Trinamool Congress on Thursday slammed the "gag order" on the usage of certain words in Parliament, saying all terms used by the Opposition to describe the Modi dispensation will now be considered "unparliamentary".

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Slamming the move, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'. What next Vishguru".

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also said, "Saheb knows his qualities very well". He also shared a copy of the news report.

The Congress said in a tweet in Hindi, "Who will be afraid of 'Jumlajeevi' - who has given jumlas. Who will be afraid of the word 'Jaichand' - who has betrayed the country. These words are not being banned in Parliament, the fear of PM Modi is coming out."

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said, "Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs."

(With PTI inputs)