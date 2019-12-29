Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt in critical condition: Hospital authorities

New Delhi: The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt in Karnataka is said to be very critical, news agency ANI reported.

He was put in the Intensive Care Unit at the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on December 20 after he complained of shortness of breath. The doctors had claimed that he had been suffering from Pneumonia.

Kasturba Hospital,Manipal,Medical Superintendent: Condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt (Karnataka) is very critical&there is further decline in his health condition.He remains unconscious & is on life support systems.Tests done showed severe brain dysfunction. pic.twitter.com/wXqvTYL8o1 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

The 88-year-old seer's condition has not improved since. He remains in an unconscious state and is currently on life support systems.

Tests conducted by the hospital shows a severe brain dysfunction.