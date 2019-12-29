हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vishwesha Tirtha Swami

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt in critical condition: Hospital authorities

The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt in Karnataka is said to be very critical, news agency ANI reported. 

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt in critical condition: Hospital authorities
Vishwesha Tirtha Swami. (Image courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt in Karnataka is said to be very critical, news agency ANI reported. 

He was put in the Intensive Care Unit at the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on December 20 after he complained of shortness of breath. The doctors had claimed that he had been suffering from Pneumonia.

The 88-year-old seer's condition has not improved since. He remains in an unconscious state and is currently on life support systems.

Tests conducted by the hospital shows a severe brain dysfunction.

