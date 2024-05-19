Visiting Vaishno Devi Temple? You May Not Get Prasad Anymore; Know Why

In an innovative initiative, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has resolved to distribute plant saplings as 'Prasad' to the pilgrims visiting the Shri Vaishno Devi temple. To facilitate this, a state-of-the-art facility has been established at Katra, the starting point of the sacred journey.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine is regarded as one of the most sacred shrines in India. They have attracted approximately 10 million devotees annually. Located on the Trikuta Hills, the Shrine Board officials explained that the motive behind this initiative is to inspire individuals to plant an increasing number of trees, thereby contributing to the fight against climate change and global warming.

These saplings, given as Prasad, will also serve as a divine blessing and a memento of the sacred pilgrimage. Viney Khajuria, the Assistant Conservator of Forest at SMVDSB, stated that the Board is soon going to officially commence the distribution of plants as 'Parshad' to the pilgrims of Vaishno Devi. A high-tech outlet is being planned at the Nahirika complex in Katra for this purpose, where devotees can receive the saplings as a blessing from Maa Vaishno Devi.

Khajuria also revealed that a sophisticated nursery has been established by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the village of Kunia in the Panthal area near Katra in Reasi. The indigenous plant species are suitable to the local climate and are easy to transport and transplant.

The devotees have expressed their delight and enthusiasm about this novel concept. Devotees have called it a 'unique idea', and are 'thrilled' to bring home the blessing of Mata Rani in the form of a plant.