Taj Mahal

Visitor dressed as Sri Krishna denied entry in Taj Mahal

The ASI officials said it was normal to deny entry to people carrying flags, banners or posters or making attempts at self promotion.  

Taj Mahal (File Photo)

Agra: The security personnel at the 17th century monument of love, the Taj Mahal, denied entry to a visitor who was costumed in full regal splendour as Lord Sri Krishna, to celebrate the Janmashtami fervour. The incident happened on Saturday.

Even as the security personnel shooed him away, a big crowd cheered and admired the character after he played the flute.

In the past, there have been several occasions when groups of donning Sri Ram 'dupattas' have been stopped at the gate, leading to controversies.

Meanwhile, cheer returned to the local tourism circles as around 20,000 people visited the Taj Mahal, the highest number after the second wave of the pandemic.

A large number of people taking advantage of the long weekend have come to Mathura and Vrindavan for the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Monday.

"On Sunday, weather being pleasant, we expect a huge turnout of visitors at the Taj Mahal," tourist guide Ved Gautam said.

