Visually-impaired school teacher clears Civil Services Exam, ranks in top 50

New Delhi: A visually-impaired school teacher Ayushi who teaches at a Delhi government school has ranked in the top 50 performers in the Civil Services Exam 2021. She secured the 48th position in her fifth attempt as per reports. She had continued teaching at her school while preparing for the exam. The 29-year-old who has been blind since birth, expressed her happiness at her amazing feat in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She said, "My dream has come true. It’s a surreal feeling to know that my name is on the list of the top 50. Everyone is happy for me. I feel blessed."

Ayushi has graduated from Delhi University’s Shyama Prasad Mukherji College and has a Master's degree in history from IGNOU. "I come from an ordinary family. Growing up, my goal was to simply secure a job. In 2016, I started preparing for the examination with support from my mother," she further told HT.

She has worked as a teacher for the past 10 years and is currently working as a history teacher to class 11 and class 12 students.

Ayushi is deeply grateful and proud of her achivement and aspires to work towards girls' education and inspire differently-abled individuals.

She said, "Education is a tool of empowerment. I’d especially like to work towards girls’ education and inspire differently abled individuals. I will strive to change people’s opinions about differently-abled people. No stigma should be associated with disability. We need to change the societal attitude towards disability. Differently-abled individuals can achieve all goals."

Live TV