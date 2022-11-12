VITEEE 2023: Application process BEGINS at viteee.vit.ac.in- Check last date and more here

VITEEE 2023: The Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore has released the VITEEE 2023 registration form. Candidates must complete the online VITEEE 2023 application form at viteee.vit.ac.in if they wish to enroll in the B.Tech program at VIT Vellore or any other campus. The VIT B.Tech form 2023 has till March 31 to be submitted. The VITEEE exam date 2023 was also declared by the authorities along with the release of the VIT BTech registration form. Between April 15 and April 21, the VITEEE 2023 exam will be given.

Indian citizens who are either residents, non-residents, or PIOs should be eligible to apply. Candidates cannot apply for undergraduate engineering admission if they were born before July 1, 2002, or after that date.

VITEEE 2023: Here's how to register

Step 1: Go to the official application link for the first time (link will be given above).

Step 2: Next, register yourself by providing all the necessary information, like your name, parent's name, mailing address, phone number, etc.

Step 3: You will receive a verification link to your registered ID, and you should verify your mail ID for login information.

Step 4: Use your login credentials to log in now.

Step 5: Next, enter the information, including credentials and other crucial information. Step 6: Lastly, add your signature and a passport-sized photo.

Step 7: Submit the application fee after that.

Step 8: A confirmation page will show up on your screen after you pay the cost.

Step 9: Print the page out for your records.

Applicants from Jammu and Kashmir/Ladakh, as well as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. If a certificate of community or nativity is not presented at the time of counselling, the applicant will not be taken into consideration for admission.