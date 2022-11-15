topStoriesenglish
VITEEE 2023 exam pattern RELEASED at viteee.vit.ac.in- Check eligibility and other details here

VITEEE 2023: The VIT Vellore has released the VITEEE 2023 eligibility criteria and exam pattern on the official website, details below.

VITEEE 2023: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the VITEEE 2023 eligibility criteria and exam pattern at vit.ac.in. Students should review the VIT eligibility criteria 2023 before completing the VITEEE application form 2023. Candidates will not be accepted for the final VIT BTech admission in 2023 if they do not meet the minimum eligibility requirements of VITEEE 2023. The registration and application process for the VITEEE 2023 has been launched by the authorities on the official website. Before the deadline of March 31, 2023, candidates who wish to enroll in the B.Tech program at VIT Vellore or any other campus must complete the online VITEEE 2023 application form.

VITEEE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

  • The applicant must be an OCI, PIO, or Resident (or Non-Resident) Indian National.
  • Through the NRI application form, NRI applicants may apply directly under the "NRI Category."
  • Candidates for VITEEE 2023 admission must have valid documentation of their high school diploma, SSC diploma, or X-grade certificate, and they must have been born on or after July 1, 2001.
  • Candidates must have completed Class XII successfully in physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology with at least a 60% overall grade point average in order to sit for the exam.
  • Candidates applying for VITEEE UG Engineering admission in 2023 must have passed the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) with a minimum overall score of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology for the following categories:
  1. Applicants belonging to SC/ST
  2. In order to be considered for admission, applicants from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura must present a certificate at the time of counselling confirming their community or nativity.

VITEEE 2023: Exam Pattern

The VITEEE exam 2023 will be administered online as a computer-based test that will last for two hours and thirty minutes. The VITEEE exam will consist of 5 sections: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Aptitude, and English. However, there will be 125 questions overall, all in the MCQ format. The VITEEE 2023 exam won't have any negative marks. There will be one mark given for each accurate response.

