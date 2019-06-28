close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Vivek Tankha resigns as chairman of Congress' legal and human rights cell, urges others to do the same

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha Thursday resigned as chairman of the party's legal and human rights cell and urged others to resign from party positions to allow Rahul Gandhi "a free hand" to form his new team.

Vivek Tankha resigns as chairman of Congress&#039; legal and human rights cell, urges others to do the same
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@VTankha

New Delhi: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha Thursday resigned as chairman of the party's legal and human rights cell and urged others to resign from party positions to allow Rahul Gandhi "a free hand" to form his new team.

"We all should submit our resignations from party positions and give Rahul-ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Mr Kamal Nath's statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Dept chairman Law, RTI and HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long," he said on Twitter.

"Rahul-ji please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. You have the commitment and determination. Just cobble a good, acceptable and influential nation-wide team. I am with you in all situations," Tankha said.

Tankha's resignation came after Gandhi reportedly called for accountability within the party after he himself offered to quit as party chief.

Gandhi has rejected the demands made by party MPs and leaders to reconsider his decision and told them that he has resigned taking responsibility for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha election and he cannot ask others to follow suit.

Tags:
CongressVivek TankhaRahul Gandhi
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh: Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu served notice to vacate official residence

Must Watch

PT20M

G20 Summit: PM Modi meets Shinzo Abe, Xi Jinping in trilateral meeting