हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Vote counting for Uttar Pradesh's 11 MLC seats underway amid tight security

Counting for the MLC elections will be held from 8 am on Thursday (December 3, 2020). The counting of votes will take place at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.

Vote counting for Uttar Pradesh&#039;s 11 MLC seats underway amid tight security
Image used for representational purpose

Lucknow: Counting for the MLC elections will be held from 8 am on Thursday (December 3, 2020). The counting of votes will take place at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.

The voting for UP's 11 MLC seats had a turnout of 55.47% and as many as 199 candidates are in the fray in the elections.

In view of the counting of votes to be held today, the security of the counting venue has been given to BSF. CCTV cameras have been arranged to monitor strong rooms and premises.

Counting will be held for five seats of block graduate and six seats of block teacher area of ​​Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

There are different arrangements for counting of votes to the teacher and graduate constituencies.

There are 14 tables each for teacher and graduate election vote counting. The counting will be held at Rooms 4 and 3.

Votes of seven districts like; Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh districts will be counted in Lucknow. 

The voting for 11 MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh were held on Tuesday (December 1). Elaborate security arrangements had been made to hold the election in a free and fair manner. 

The election was held as per COVID-19 guidelines and voters were asked to come to the polling centres wearing masks. 

Live TV

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMLC electionUP
Next
Story

Sugar syrup mixed in honey: Major Indian brands fail adulteration test in Germany
  • 94,99,413Confirmed
  • 1,38,122Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M37S

Breaking News: Meeting of government and farmers on agriculture law today