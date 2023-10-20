Madhya Pradesh, October 20, 2023: The upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections have the political landscape buzzing with anticipation, as the fate of the state lies in the hands of the voters. Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the electoral test, vying to sway the electorate with their accomplishments and the shortcomings of their rivals. PM Modi has penned a letter addressed to the people of Madhya Pradesh, praising CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while simultaneously appealing for votes in his own name. This dual message has left political pundits pondering the underlying motive.

What Did PM Modi Write in His Letter?

In a heartfelt letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep affection for the state of Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted the special bond he shares with the state, attributing it to the trust the people of Madhya Pradesh have consistently shown in him during the 2014 and 2019 general elections. He made it clear that the unwavering support of Madhya Pradesh's voters has allowed the state to break free from the tag of "ailing states." PM Modi credited this transformation to the skilled leadership in place and conveyed his hope that the people would once again repose their faith in the BJP to form a strong government.

Two Pertinent Questions:

This development raises two important questions. On one hand, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan receives effusive praise for his achievements, and on the other, there's an appeal for votes in the name of PM Modi. To comprehend this, one must delve into the political history of Madhya Pradesh, which has witnessed significant twists and turns over the past two decades. While Congress held sway over the state for 15 years, a change in political dynamics led to the BJP securing power, with Uma Bharti as the Chief Minister. Interestingly, legal troubles forced her to step down.

It was only in 2005 that Shivraj Singh Chouhan assumed office as the Chief Minister. Under his leadership, the state government saw remarkable success. Shivraj Singh Chouhan understood the pulse of the people, rebranded himself as "Mama" (maternal uncle), and reaped the benefits. His leadership resulted in consecutive BJP victories in the 2008 and 2013 state elections. It is important to note that the political tide turned in 2018, with the Congress briefly regaining power. However, political realignments eventually saw the BJP return to power. PM Modi's letter, recognizing the accomplishments of Chouhan, signifies the people's enduring trust, reinforcing the possibility of BJP forming a government once again.

Key political figures in the BJP, such as Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Narottam Mishra, are known to have their political aspirations and differences, which may necessitate minimizing discord within the party's state leadership. Consequently, PM Modi's letter aims to relay a message to the electorate while addressing both CM Chouhan's significant contributions and the broader political scenario.

PM Modi is well aware that the results of one of India's largest states will be scrutinized by the opposition, India United Alliance (India Gathbandhan). Hence, efforts are being made to prevent the opposition from capitalizing on potential internal divisions within the BJP. Therefore, the combination of praising CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appealing for votes in his name suggests a strategic approach to secure a strong BJP government once again, keeping the 2024 general elections in mind.

