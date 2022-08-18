Srinagar: The Political parties in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have lashed out at the central government after the election commission announced that people living temporarily in the Union territory can vote in the upcoming assembly elections. The PDP chief and former Chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti appealed to all the Political parties to join hands to fight the 'agenda of BJP'.

Mehbooba Mufti said that she has spoken to NC Patron and MP Dr Farooq Abdullah to decide the future course of action. She has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

Mehbooba Mufti, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said “Over 25 lakh non-locals are being inducted in the voter lists of J&K which is the last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy. Jammu Kashmir has become an experimental laboratory for the BJP. I want to say to the nation that BJP is not doing anything in the interest of the nation, they are just doing what they aim to do. They have subverted national interest. Rigging has become part and parcel of the BJP now. They are using money and power for it.”

Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir reacted to the decision and said that BJP is insecure about the support from genuine voters of Jammu and Kashmir.

He tweeted, “Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise.”

Tanvir Sadiq, Chief Spokesperson National Conference said, “ there is no clarity in the Chief Election Officer's yesterday news conference. CEO should clarify what does actual addition and ordinarily citizens stand for. According to the rule, security forces personnel can register voters at the peace stations while J&K is under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). You must keep a yardstick as it is in the entire country.”

“There are various speculations among people along with apprehensions of snatching voters rights,” he added.

While ‘Apni’ Party, which was framed by rebellions of PDP headed by the Former finance minister Altaf Bhukari said, “it has created panic among people Jammu and Kashmir. There is some conspiracy behind this. Apni party has constituted a legal team to study this and if we found it’s only implemented in Jammu Kashmir to disempower the people here we will try to fight it.”

Apni party senior Vice President Gulam Hassan Mir said, “it has created panic among people Jammu and Kashmir that there is some conspiracy behind this. Apni party has constituted a team of lawyers and experts to study the inclusion of 25 lakh voters in the fresh electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. Mir further said that after studying all the things if they found people of Jammu and Kashmir are being disempowered they will raise the issue at an appropriate level but if things are being done as per the law applicable in all the country then Apni party don't have any reservations.”

Mir opposed the all-party meet invitation said PAGD is exploiting the sentiments of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir which Apni party opposes.”

However, BJP has supported the decision taken by the Election commission. The BJP says India is a big democracy and one country and people should have the right to vote where they live.

“We welcome the decision taken by the Election Commission. We live in India, and we have the biggest democracy. If in Delhi those who work as laborers there, if they have right to vote there, why can't those people working here vote here? The Political parties fear that it's also those who were young in 2016 and have turned 18 and have the right to vote. The current politics is based on development and not anything else.” said Altaf Thakur, State Spokesperson BJP.

Now all eyes are on the all-party meeting called by Dr Farooq Abdullah on August 22. One to see who all will participate in the meeting and second what will be decided in the meeting and how regional parties are going to fight the decision.