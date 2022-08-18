Srinagar: Former chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday (August 18, 2022) lashes out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the party is adopting Israeli policy to disempower locals in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Voting rights to non-locals is BJP conspiracy to win elections. Every blood drop that drops in Kashmir is cashed by them in country. They want to make BJP nation not Hindu nation,” Mufti said.

“Regional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir are deeply anguished, following announcement of possible addition of around 25 lakh fresh voters, which include voting rights to non-locals staying temporarily in the UT,” she added.

Addressing a press conference at her Fairview residence in Srinagar, former Chief Minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said that party is getting benefitted with every drop of blood in J&K, be it Kashmiri Pandith, locals, security forces or terrorists BJP is encashing every killing for their political gains, and they didn't want peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accusing BJP of electoral rigging, Mehbooba Mufti said, rigging has become part and parcel of BJP now. They are using money and power for gaining power. Mufti said BJP has one motive of gaining ground power in the entire country by hook or by crook.

Mehbooba Mufti also added that the BJP is using Nazi German policy in Jammu Kashmir to gain votes on during elections and what Israel is doing in Palestine same is being done in Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP to disempower locals here.

Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir has become an experimental laboratory for the BJP. "I want to say it to the nation that BJP is not doing anything in the interest of Nation, they are just doing what they aim to, they have subverted national interest. What they did with us by snatching our identities and constitution will follow the same in the entire country. They will replace the Tricolour with their own saffron colour in future. They want India to convert into the BJP Nation," Mehbooba mufti alleged.

Mehbooba said, "over 25 lakh non-locals are being inducted in the voter lists of J&K, which is the last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy here but BJP'S evil designs will never be successful in Jammu Kashmir rather they have to face the music for it".

She said PAGD will soon convey a meeting on the issue to formulate future course of action and If all parties will come together with a resolution, BJP must drop this intention of disempowering people all the country.